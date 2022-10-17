$!Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Introduces Extended Warranty Coverage

You’ll be so glad you have it when something needs replacing

MERCEDES-BENZ owners in Malaysia can now extend warranty coverage for their if they intend to maintain ownership for a longer period. Considering the high costs of replacement parts, this would be a pertinent move for more peace of mind. The upgraded Extended Limited Warranty Programme from Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia and Mercedes-Benz Malaysia is for vehicles in their fifth and sixth year. Owners can choose optional Essential or Comprehensive plans with full flexibility for a 1-year or 2-year subscription with coverage up to RM250,000 per plan. The Extended Limited Warranty Programme can be opted in during or after vehicle purchase, for both new and pre-owned within the first 4 years from original registration date. All insured customers will be entitled to a total claimable value of RM125,000 (Essential plan) and RM150,000 (Comprehensive plan) for individually purchased plans and RM 200,000 (Essential plan) and RM 250,000 (Comprehensive plan) for customers that purchase combined fifth and sixth-year coverage.

Underwritten by AXA Affin General Insurance Berhad, the programme provides unlimited mileage coverage for vehicles not exceeding 125,000 kms before the start of their fifth year and 150,000 kms before the start of their sixth year (before opting-in for this programme). The Essential Coverage package covers key components such as air-conditioning, brakes, engine, front-wheel drive, power windows, steering, rear wheel drive in addition to suspension and transmission. The Comprehensive Coverage will cover nine additional components on top of the Essential package including active and passive safety components, airmatic struts, audio system, ECU and tyre pressure monitoring system, instrument cluster, sensors, all other control units and electrical components, in addition to rear entertainment system for selected vehicles across the Mercedes-Benz model range in their fifth and sixth year. The components replaced under this plan will be covered by a 24-month Mercedes-Benz Parts guarantee which allows for free repairs or replacements at any Mercedes-Benz authorised service network beyond the extended warranty period.



