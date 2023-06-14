$!Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Introduces The Mercedes-AMG SL 43

The roadster is reborn

THE renowned roadster classic of Mercedes-AMG, the new, special Mercedes-AMG SL 43, has been unveiled by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia today with a sportier and more opulent appearance. The SL has undergone a transition over the course of its 70-year development history from a thoroughbred racing car to an open-top luxury sports car, and this represents another significant turning point for the brand. It is the first car in the world with an electronic exhaust gas turbocharger. This technique, which originated in Formula 1, resolves the trade-off between a big supercharger with high peak power but slow response and a compact supercharger with a fast response but relatively low peak power.

Exterior It features the typical SL design language as it features flush-fitting door handles that blend seamlessly into the appearance, a long wheelbase, short overhangs, a long bonnet, the passenger compartment set further back with a steeply raked windscreen, and a powerful rear end. Opening and closing the three-layer fabric soft top in black takes only about 15 seconds thanks to the space-saving Z-fold and is possible to do so even at 60 km/h.

The SL 43 has an integrated, automatically extending back wing, sports suspension, and Digital light that offers even higher precision than the Multibeam LED headlamps, minimising the risk of other road users being dazzled. It comes in twelve paint finishes including the two exclusive SL colours hyper blue metallic and Manufaktur monza grey magno. Other exterior features: - AMG Exterior Chrome Package - 53.3 cm (21-inch) AMG 10-twin-spoke forged wheels - AMG light display - Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus - Fabric soft top in black - 19″ silver-painted brake callipers Interior The interior of the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 also features a combination of analogue geometry and the digital world, which Mercedes calls a “hyperanalogue” interior.

The entirely digital instrument cluster, which is built within a three-dimensional visor, serves as an example of this. The basic MBUX infotainment system provides users with a variety of display options and operating modes. The powerful wing-like instrument panel is symmetrical and divided between an upper and lower part. The four galvanised turbine nozzles are the focal point. Their surfaces take the shape of strong power domes that blend into the instrument panel. The centre console flows into the lower portion of the instrument panel, elegantly joining the two components. The instrument cluster’s 12.3-inch high-resolution LCD panel is built into a high-tech visor that eliminates sunlight-induced reflections instead of being intended to stand alone. When the soft top is open, the tilt of the touch screen on the central console may also be electrically changed from 12 degrees to 32 degrees to prevent distracting light reflections brought on by various sun locations. A heads-up display, Nappa leather AMG Performance steering wheel, AMG steering wheel buttons, electrically adjustable luxury seats in black NAPPA leather, and AMG aluminium trim are all included in the SL 43’s interior. Also included are front seats with multicontours and climate control, as well as MBUX augmented reality for navigation. Performance The SL 43 comes with Sports suspension as standard. Five links on the new SL’s multi-link front axle are positioned entirely within the rim, making it the first Mercedes-AMG production car to ever have this feature. The kinematics are greatly enhanced by this. A 5-link arrangement is also used to regulate the wheels at the rear axle.