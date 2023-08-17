Mercedes EQE Saloon Now Offers Autonomous Parking & Driving

THE Mercedes-Benz EQE Saloon demonstrates its advanced capabilities through the Remote Parking Package and Mercedes me connect service’s Intelligent Park Pilot feature. This innovation offers heightened automation and driverless parking at SAE Level 4 autonomy. The Automated Valet Parking service is also available for compatible EQS Saloon and S-Class Saloon models. This marks the expansion of highly automated parking, including integration into upcoming Mercedes-Benz models like the E-Class.

The highly automated parking function offers several benefits. Firstly, it eliminates the need for manual parking, saving customers both time and hassle. This convenience is particularly noticeable in tight parking garages. Using the Mercedes me App, the driver can reserve a parking spot beforehand. Upon arriving at the parking garage, they simply drop off the car in a designated area and activate the parking process via the app. Once the Automated Valet Parking infrastructure assumes control, the driver can leave the garage.

Bosch’s intelligent infrastructure guides the car to the reserved spot, parking it seamlessly. When customers are ready to retrieve their car, they can easily use their smartphone to initiate the pickup process. The car autonomously exits the parking space and arrives at the pickup area, ready for the journey ahead. This automated parking function streamlines the parking experience, making it more efficient and user-friendly.

In November 2022, Mercedes-Benz and Bosch gained approval for the first commercial use of their automated driverless parking function in Germany. The Automated Valet Parking is now available to Mercedes-Benz customers at the APCOA parking garage P6 in Stuttgart Airport, making it the world’s pioneer in offering this service.

Driverless parking is now offered for the EQE Saloon, EQS Saloon, and S-Class models by Mercedes-Benz (excluding Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach). This feature is available for all current models and isn’t restricted to specific production dates. This makes automated parking accessible to a broader range of Mercedes-Benz customers.

The new E-Class offers the choice of pre-installing the Intelligent Park Pilot, allowing for Automated Valet Parking (SAE Level 4). When used alongside the optional Remote Parking Package for the plug-in hybrid model and the country-specific availability of the Mercedes me connect service Intelligent Park Pilot, the E-Class can autonomously park and unpark without a driver.

Mercedes-Benz offers enhanced parking assistance (SAE Level 2) for all models, providing drivers with greater comfort. Advanced sensors facilitate automated control of acceleration, steering, braking, gear changes, and indicators. The user-friendly MBUX integration ensures an intuitive experience, while the 360° camera provides comprehensive car vision.

Memory Parking Assist

The Memory Parking Assist recalls routine parking tasks on private property, like entering a garage. When the car reaches the remembered starting point, parking can begin using the touchscreen. The driver oversees the automated parking from the driver’s seat. If obstacles are detected, the car halts until they’re cleared.

Remote Parking Assist

The Remote Parking Assist enables remote control of parking in garages, as well as both perpendicular and parallel parking spaces, using the Remote Parking app. The driver stands outside the car, presses and holds the touch panel on their smartphone, and observes the automated parking procedure.

Active Parking Assist with Parktronic

The active parking assist with Parktronic finds a suitable parking space and automatically parks the car in both end-on and parallel parking spaces. The driver is at the wheel and monitors the automated parking process via the real-time rendered picture of the 360° camera. The latest generation of the active parking assist with Parktronic, available with the new E‑Class, parks the car at higher speeds of up to 4km/h.

The Mercedes me Connect service called Intelligent Park Pilot will start in Germany. It won’t be available for current EQE, EQS, S-Class models by Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-AMG. When it’s ready for a specific model, you’ll find it in the Mercedes me app’s service menu to activate. To use Mercedes me Connect services, you need a personal Mercedes Me ID and agree to its terms. The car must also be linked to your account. After the initial period, you can extend services for free if they’re still available for your car. You can activate services within a year of getting the car.