THE merger between Peugeot SA (“Groupe PSA”) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (“FCA”) that will lead the path to the creation of Stellantis NV (“Stellantis”), became effective on Jan 16.



With that, Stellantis is now the fourth largest automaker in the world.



As previously announced, Stellantis’s common shares began trading on Euronext in Paris and the Mercato Telematico Azionario in Milan on Jan 18 and on the New York Stock Exchange on Jan 19, in each case under the ticker symbol “STLA”.



Groupe PSA was a French multinational manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles sold under the Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall brands. Peugeot was the largest PSA brand.

Pre-Stellantis, PSA was the third-largest Europe-based automaker.



FCA was an American-Italian multinational corporation resulting from the acquisition of Chrysler Group by Fiat SpA.

Pre-Stellantis, it was the world’s eighth largest automaker. The group was established in 2014 by merging Fiat and Chrysler into a new holding company.



The company’s portfolio included automotive brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati and Ram Trucks. Ferrari was spun off from the group in 2016.



The name “Stellantis” is derived from the Latin verb stello which means “to brighten with stars”.