$!Metro Driving Academy Chooses Proton Iriz For Driver Training

METRO Driving Academy, which provides driver education and professional driver training, has acquired a fleet of Proton Iriz cars for use at its facilities in Kampung Melayu Subang and Bandar Bukit Puchong. The fleet, totalling 50 units, was delivered recently to the company. As the cars will be used for training, they have been modified for the purpose in accordance to the rules and regulations set by the Road Transport Department (JPJ). The modification work was carried out by ACE, a subsidiary of Proton Global Services specialising in custom builds and modifications.

In other respect, the cars are standard and have ASEAN NCAP’s 5-star rating. Though they will be driven at modest speeds by students, there is still the assurance of protection by the reinforced body structure using Hot Press Formed steel, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System (TCS) and Hill Hold Assist. Unlike the older generation, the students who use the Iriz will have driving aids such as a reverse camera and parking sensors as well as audible alerts when practicing their parking manoeuvres. Additionally, there is also an ECO mode which can help them achieve more fuel-efficient driving. “Driving schools are a great touchpoint for Proton to get closer to the younger generation. With the collaboration with Metro Driving Academy, we can showcase the unique selling points offered by our products and tap into the psyche of potential first-time car buyers,” said Encik Roslan Abdullah.