MForce now QJ Motor exclusive distributor

Qianjiang Motorcycle, which was established in 1985, produces various types of motorcycles, including Benelli, Keeway and QJ Motor that are now sold worldwide.

MFORCE Bike Holdings Sdn Bhd – well-known by now as the company that carries the SYM, Benelli, Keeway, Brixton, Niu, SM Sport and Wmoto motorcycle and scooter brands – has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of QJ Motor brand of motorcycles in Malaysia.

The entry of the QJ Motor brand into the Malaysian motorcycle market gives local consumer more choices, as its products include various types of motorcycles ranging from 100cc to 1,300cc, such as SRT800, SRK600 and QJ Race 250, among many others.

MForce Bike Holdings operations general manager Asri Ahmad said that the company is currently actively conducting endurance tests on several QJ Motor models to ensure their overall quality is in “top condition”.

QJ Motor’s machines will hit MForce’s authorised dealers nationwide from the second quarter of next year.