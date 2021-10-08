Michelin pick-up, SUV tyres introduced

MICHELIN recently launched the LTX Trail tyre in Malaysia – its on- and off-road tyre specifically designed for high-rise pickups and SUVs. The tyre offers extended lifespan, long-lasting safety with excellent wet braking performance – even when worn and lower interior noise levels for a more comfortable ride. With this versatile tyre that performs well on both paved and unpaved roads, drivers can expect to journey safely and with confidence, no matter the terrain. Michelin Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei managing director Oliver Biggart said: “At Michelin, we are constantly innovating to enable people to move around more freely, safely; and to live a better life in motion. The new Michelin LTX Trail is a great match for the increasing popularity of SUVs, which is projected to grow 5.6% year-on-year, from 2021 to 2026.

“Perfect for consumers who own 4x2 and 4x4 high-rise pickups, as well as SUVs – such as Toyota Hilux, Toyota Fortuner and Nissan Navara, these tyres also cater to those whose lifestyle demands the ability to reach on- and off-road destinations, for work or pleasure. As the LTX Trail is designed for multi-purpose use, it is recommended for 80% on-road and 20% off-road driving. “We are confident that the new LTX Trail gives drivers in Malaysia a safe and comfortable ride on the road, across a variety of terrain – ranging from city commuting, wet road, highway driving, to light and moderate off-road.”

Three major advantages - 41% longer mileage with the RallyForce2 Tread Compound that provides better durability and maximum service life for both on- and off-road use, and a new tread design with the Biting Shoulder that wraps from the tread down the sidewall, to protect against sidewall aggression and ensure greater off-road performance and traction. - Long-lasting safety, even when worn, with Variable Thickness Sipes that provide improved contact patch for better handling, grip and braking performance. On wet roads, when compared to its premium competitors, the LTX Trail stops 3.1m shorter when new and 4.6m shorter when worn. On dry roads, when new, it stops 3.8m shorter.