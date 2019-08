MINI Malaysia today introduced the exclusive MINI 60 Years Edition to commemorate “six decades of iconic design and thrilling go-kart handling”. “For over 60 years, MINI has captured the hearts of millions worldwide for its timeless motor racing spirit,” says BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl.

“With the MINI 60 Years Edition in the brighter and more eye-catching ‘New British Racing Green’ exterior paint finish, this exclusive model pays tribute to MINI’s British racing pedigree and paves the way for a new era. “Captivating from every angle, the MINI 60 Years Edition radiates style and attitude – with a nod to the past, while looking towards an exciting future.”

Limited to only 60 units in Malaysia, the MINI 60 Years Edition is a one-of-a-kind collector’s model that is packed full of exclusive features, design and innovation. The car features the anniversary-specific bonnet stripes, logo projection, door sill, Walknappa leather steering wheel, leather lounge in dark maroon, interior surface and exclusive 17-inch light alloy wheels in the “60 Years Spoke 2-tone” version with run-flat tyres.

Under the bonnet is a two-litre four-cylinder MINI TwinPower Turbo engine capable of accelerating from zero to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds. Complete with a seven-speed DCT Steptronic sports transmission, the car generates 192hp and a peak torque of 280Nm.

Top speed is 235km/h, while consuming only 5.5 litres of fuel per 100 kilometres. Sports suspension settings designed for performance-oriented driving also conveys the thrill of the iconic MINI go-kart handling.

The MINI 60 Years Edition also features the interior lighting package, on-board computer, automatic climate control air conditioning, rain sensor and storage compartment package on board. The MINI Driving Modes in Green, Mid and Sport are also available, for a customisable driving experience.

Additionally, the MINI Excitement Package allows the driver creative control of the vehicle’s ambient lighting to up to 12 colour choices. Standard interior equipment come in the form of a rear-view camera and interior rear-view mirror with auto anti-dazzle function, exquisite velour floor mats, sports seats for both the driver and front passenger along with height adjustment for the latter.

Of course, there are child seat Isofix attachments to maximise safety, when travelling as a family. Offering extensive connectivity capabilities and personalised services, MINI Connected features Intelligent Emergency Call, Teleservices, MINI Online and Remote Services.

Also available are the wireless Apple CarPlay – intelligent integration of the driver’s iPhone to the vehicle’s built-in display enables the driver to get directions, make calls, send and receive messages, and listen to music. The experience of driving the MINI 60 Years Edition is further elevated with Comfort Access, front and rear park distance control, cruise control with braking function and performance control that maintains vehicle balance during dynamic handling. In celebration of MINI’s 60th anniversary, owners who purchase the MINI 60 Years Edition from now to Aug 31 can enjoy the 60 Months MINI Service + Repair Inclusive programme. The celebratory offer provides owners with 60 months or 80,000km (whichever comes first) of free scheduled service, and 60 months of warranty with unlimited mileage. For purchases after Aug 31, this MINI will be available with the four years unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service.