MINI Malaysia today introduced the new MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition, in celebration of the original 2007 Sidewalk Edition seen in the first generation of the MINI Convertible.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl said the new MINI Sidewalk Edition stands in the tradition of a long line of successful “Sidewalk” editions, first introduced globally in 2007.

The exclusive variant, limited to only 20 units in Malaysia, celebrates a rich heritage of open-top summer driving and the hallmark go-kart thrill – now with more power, space and supreme handling. Sporting a unique exterior paintwork, soft-top design, rim styling and interior fittings developed especially for it, the new MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is painted in expressive Deep Laguna metallic colour, accentuating the powerful design language of the variant.

The individual side scuttles in the Sidewalk design further enhance the variant’s extroverted appearance as well. All that provide a “fresh interpretation of MINI’s charm and style with a nod to its rich heritage”. Under the bonnet beats the heart of a powerful Cooper S engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology that ensures a new level of powerful thrill. The powerful two-litre four-cylinder turbo engine – paired with a seven-speed Steptronic automatic transmission with double clutch – produces a maximum output of 192hp and 280Nm of torque. This model is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100km/h in 7.1 seconds, has a maximum speed of 230km/h and consumes only 5.7 litres of fuel per 100km.

The soft top opens electrically within 18 seconds even with the car moving at up to 30km/h. The electric-powered, 3-in-1, black soft-top roof features an interwoven "Sidewalk" pattern in Titanium Grey. The sporty bonnet stripes, embellished with a geometric pattern, put an individual spin on that iconic MINI Convertible look. The 17-inch light-alloy Scissor Spoke two-tone wheels are also a model-specific design feature.

Inside, there’s exclusive MINI Yours Leather Lounge Sidewalk seats in anthracite, combined with contrasting seams in Petrol and Energetic Yellow. The Petrol paint effect also embellish the door trims, with doormats in matching dark Petrol surrounds and Energetic Yellow seams are also standard to the variant.

The sports steering wheel bearing the Sidewalk logo and contract seams in Petrol further accentuate the sportiness of the new MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition, along with the stylishly decorative cockpit trim in Petrol finish. Advanced infotainment systems The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is equipped the outstanding Harman Kardon 12-Speaker Soundsystem. There’s a range-topping Wired Package that consist of the 8.8-inch MINI Visual Boost with Navigation System.

This MINI Visual Boost can be operated via the intuitive touchscreen, via the MINI controller or even via Voice Control. With Apple CarPlay, owners can connect their iPhone wirelessly to the vehicle and use the MINI Visual Boost to access numerous features on the iPhone. The new Wireless Charger in the armrest will ensure mobile phones are always recharged upon arrival.