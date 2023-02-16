MINI Cooper SE Convertible EV To Be Produced As A Limited Edition Model

JUST 8 months ago, it was an idea and with the positive feedback encouraging the top management, MINI is now going ahead with a limited production of a battery-electric Cooper SE Convertible. 999 units of the world’s first zero-emissions premium convertible in the small car segment will be produced alongside the conventional MINI Convertible in the Netherlands.

“Three years ago, we launched the all-electric MINI Cooper SE. Today, one in five MINI sold in Europe is an all-electric MINI. This success has spurred us to implement the small series of the MINI Cooper SE Convertible within only a few months. I’m delighted that we can offer 999 MINI customers an extraordinary and exclusive open-air go-kart feeling,” said Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI Brand.

Similarly sized as the conventionally powered MINI Convertible, the battery-electric Cooper SE Convertible uses a 135 kW/184 ps electric motor from the BMW Group’s electric mobility competence centres in Dingolfing and Landshut.

The electric drive accelerates the open-topped from standstill to 100 km/h in a claimed 8.2 seconds. A range of 201 kms is claimed and throughout the journey, the occupants should enjoy a very quiet drive since it is electrically powered.

Customers will be able to choose the Cooper SE Convertible with an exterior finish of Enigmatic Black and White Silver. Door handles, side scuttles and the surrounds of the front and rear lights are finished in Resolute Bronze. The E logo (familiar from the MINI Cooper SE) is found on the front apron and on the rear, thereby visually underlining locally emission-free driving fun.

This limited edition model gets special alloy wheels. The 17-inch cast alloy wheels in Electric Power Spoke 2-tone design are made of 100% secondary aluminium. The combination of green electricity during production and the use of the secondary raw material can significantly reduce CO2 emissions compared to conventional manufacturing processes.

The sports seats are in MINI Yours Leather Lounge design and feature seat heating and adjustable thigh support. The multifunctional sports leather steering wheel in Nappa leather finish contributes to the fun-to-drive atmosphere and stylish driving comfort and can also be heated.

In the lower steering wheel spoke, the MINI Electric Badge highlights the limited character of the all-electric convertible. The exclusive Piano Black surfaces, which can be set off by the ambient lighting, also contribute to car’s exclusive status.

The design of the interior emphasizes the fully electric character of the open-top four-seater with yellow colour accents, such as the yellow start-stop toggle switch. Overhead is the textile soft top in MINI Yours style with typical Union Jack pattern which can be opened, closed or set as a sliding roof.