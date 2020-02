MINI Malaysia recently introduced the new MINI Countryman Blackheath Edition, a limited-edition dramatic all-black design, reminiscent of the stunningly dark shrub land of Blackheath, South East London in the United Kingdom. The Countryman Blackheath Edition, the first special edition of its generation, arrives with blacked-out design features – the “highly-coveted stylistic choice for timeless elegance”.

It is the first MINI Countryman to be powered by the newly updated MINI TwinPower Turbo engine, paired with the seven-speed sport dual clutch transmission. The limited-edition MINI – yes, limited to only 48 units – is also complete with the latest update of the MINI Connected App for a seamless and unique ownership experience of the New MINI Countryman Blackheath Edition.

The MINI is available exclusively in Midnight Black, marking the debut of this exterior offering on this generation of the MINI Countryman. The special edition features matte tone bonnet stripes in brushed aluminium.