MINI Malaysia is offering MINIacs the privilege of three new ownership benefits from now until Dec 31.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl said the benefits are in conjunction with this year being the 60th anniversary for MINI, and the company wants to extend that celebration to MINIacs across Malaysia who have helped grow its brand to where it is today.

“Taking the premium ownership experience to yet another level, we are introducing a limited-time offering for new owners of vehicles from the MINI portfolio.”

The Great British Deal offers significantly lower monthly instalments starting from RM2,388 with the MINI Balloon Financing, at a lowered interest rate starting from 0.77% for MINI vehicles purchased from now to Dec 31.

New owners will also enjoy insurance rebate of RM2,000 off MINI vehicles with the MINI Financing plan.

With every purchase of any MINI models during the campaign period, an automatic contest entry will be entered for one lucky MINI owner to win an all-expense-paid trip to Great Britain for two.