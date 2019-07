MINI Malaysia today introduced the “60 Months MINI Service + Repair Inclusive Programme” (MSRI) for all new MINI vehicles purchased from now to Aug 31. The celebratory offer now provides new MINI owners with 60 months or 80,000km (whichever comes first) of free scheduled service and 60 months of warranty with unlimited mileage across all models in the MINI portfolio.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl said: “This year, we celebrate 60 years of British innovation, iconic design and thrilling go-kart handling. “Since 1959, MINI has continued to push the boundaries whilst keeping the creative use of space, driving fun, style and individualisation at its core.

“As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we are thrilled to extend the 60 Months MINI Service + Repair Inclusive Programme to all new MINI owners to deliver the complete Premium Ownership Experience.”

Services made available with the MSRI programme is in accordance to the Condition Based Service (CBS) system and includes service vehicle check, engine oil change, along with servicing for air filter, fuel filter, micro filter, spark plug and brake fluid.