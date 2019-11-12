MINI Malaysia introduced new Clubman, JCW Countryman 306HP, JCW Clubman 306HP

MINI Malaysia has introduced three new MINIs – Clubman, John Cooper Works Countryman 306HP and John Cooper Works Clubman 306HP. New Clubman It has a stunning new exterior and interior accentuations “for a MINI experience like no other”. BMW Group Malaysia Harald Hoelzl said following the 2016 introduction of the MINI Clubman in Malaysia, the new Clubman is ready to champion its predecessor with new innovations and successes of its own. Featuring the iconic six doors, a new transmission system and a range of high-level digital advancements, the new MINI Clubman will be a symbol for outstanding driving fun in Malaysia, said the company.

The new Clubman arrives with a fresh new look including the highly-anticipated Indian Summer Red exterior offering, elegant interior accentuations and a level of connectivity that is unparalleled in the compact premium segment. The latest updates in the range of MINI Connected digital services underscore the progressive, lifestyle-oriented character of the new Clubman. The new generation MINI Connected also features a built-in 4G SIM technology that maximises safety and convenience while on the road.

There is a redesigned radiator grille – for a distinctive and sporty appearance, new LED headlights and fog lights, as well as the new seven-speed dual clutch sports automatic transmission that provides swift gear changes, shift comfort and optimised efficiency. The new Clubman also comes in the exclusive Indian Summer Red, keeping the the car “red-hot on the road”. The new Clubman is also available in the Cooper S variant, sporting a 2.0 litre MINI TwinPower Turbo engine that produces 192hp and 280Nm of torque, enabling a century sprint in just 7.2 seconds.

Its top speed is 228km/h, while consuming 6.2 litres of fuel per 100km of travel and outputting 141g/km of CO2. Its new seven-speed dual clutch sports automatic transmission is operated via a newly designed electronic selector lever which returns to its original position after changing between driving mode, neutral position and reverse mode. MINI Yours for the stylish individualist The new MINI Clubman features the sleek MINI Yours Walknappa leather steering wheel, complemented by the MINI Yours Walknappa leather lounge carbon black seat upholstery. The seats also feature the iconic Union Jack motif on the headrests, giving the interior a recognisable MINI touch. Further enhancing the lighting and ambience is the MINI Yours interior styles illuminated in Frozen Blue.

This includes illuminations for the door bezels, the all-round cockpit bezel, the cockpit trim and the centre console trim elements – designed to harmonise in matching colours. The interior is accentuated with the MINI Yours floor mats featuring black piping and aluminium-coloured seam patterns, along with the exclusive MINI Yours design label on the side windows. There is a premium music experience in the form of the 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, exclusively customised for the new Clubman to offer powerfully precise bass and sound quality at its peak.



























The new Clubman is already available at all authorised MINI dealerships nationwide from Nov 7. Its retail price (on-the-road for personal registration, without insurance) is RM298,888, with four years unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service. New JCW Countryman 306HP, JCW Clubman 306HP The newest generation of the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman and Clubman now have more power than ever before, thanks to an engine that boasts 306hp and 450Nm of torque “worthy of the racetrack”. Both 306HP variants now sport a comprehensively redesigned engine with new sport brakes, cooling, and sport exhaust systems to keep the 306hp in check.

They are also equipped with the ALL4 all-wheel drive as standard for all-weather capability and all-terrain agility. Intelligent connectivity, a range of premium comfort features and other features are also equipped in both cars, such as in-vehicle 4G SIM card, updated MINI Connected App with features including Teleservices, Intelligent Emergency Call, Remote Services, Apple Carplay, Concierge Services and MINI Online; and MINI Find Mate for convenient tracking of car keys and other important devices.

The new John Cooper Works Countryman 306HP sports a new bumper trim panel with open air intakes on both sides for efficient cooling of the new engine, bigger 85mm tailpipes “to accommodate to the powerful JCW sound”. Meanwhile, the John Cooper Works Clubman 306HP’s front spoiler comes with a larger splitter and a new insert in the lower grille, while the new bumper trim panel comes with enlarged cooling air intakes at both sides and two external coolant radiators to meet the requirements of the new engine’s power.

It has new LED headlights with Matrix Light Functionality, the first of its kind on a MINI vehicle. The innovative headlights provide the best possible illumination levels for better visibility and safety, while also reducing distraction for other drivers on the road by controlling the number of light segments switched on when near an oncoming vehicle. New full-LED taillights in the Union Jack design adorn the rear of the John Cooper Works Clubman 306HP. The brake light is also integrated in the Union Jack design.

On the revised rear bumper is a newly developed JCW-specific exhaust system in double-board design. The now bigger tailpipes have a diameter of 95mm to make room “for the impressive JCW sound”. Additionally, both cars are fitted with the exclusive 19-inch JCW Circuit Spoke two-tone wheels, redesigned with edgier racing-inspired looks. Powering the two new models is a comprehensively redesigned four-cylinder engine derived from the two-litre drive in the MINI Cooper S Clubman and MINI Cooper S Countryman.

The new engine features a modification in the crankshaft drive and the latest generation of the MINI TwinPower Turbo technology. With a capacity of 1,998cc, the engine in the New MINI John Cooper Works 306HP variants produces 306hp at 5,000-6,250rpm, and a peak torque of 450Nm at 1,750-4,500rpm. Both models have a top speed limited to 250km/h. The John Cooper Works Clubman 306HP can do the century sprint in 4.9 seconds, while the John Cooper Works Countryman 306HP in 5.1 seconds.

The engine is paired with the eight-speed Steptronic sports automatic transmission. The integrated Launch Control guarantees optimal acceleration from a standing start compared to a standard manual gearbox. Braking is enabled via a redesigned sport brake system that now contains four-piston, fixed-calliper disc brakes on the rear wheels. The front has 360 x 30mm discs, complemented by 330 x 20mm ones at the at the rear.

Suspension is offered via a JCW sport suspension that is 10 mm lower than standard – with the John Cooper Works Countryman 306HP specially equipped with the Adaptive Suspension. The John Cooper Works 306HP variants feature sporty racing seat upholstered in Carbon Black Dinamica leather, JCW leather steering wheel, JCW instrument cluster, JCW centre display trim, JCW start screen and JCW door sills.

Other features include stainless steel pedals, interior cockpit surface in Piano Black, panoramic sunroof, high contrast head-up display, 8.8-inch touch screen navigation system with a split-screen function, 360-watt Harman Kardon sound system, electric tailgate, and MINI Find Mate with Bluetooth tags that can be attached to luggage and car keys for easy tracking, among many others. Both cars are already available at Auto Bavaria Glenmarie, Auto Bavaria Kuala Lumpur, Ingress Auto Bangsar and Wheelcorp Premium from Nov 7. Their retail prices (on the road for personal registration, without insurance) are RM358,888 for new MINI John Cooper Works Clubman 306HP, and RM378,888 for the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman 306HP, where both come with four years unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service.