$!MINI Malaysia kicks off MINIMISE campaign

MINI Malaysia has introduced the MINIMISE campaign to celebrate the upcoming Hari Raya festivities with exciting deals on select MINI models, as well as the brand’s first digital booking platform for its entire model range – the MINI eShop.
The MINIMISE campaign offers an attractive interest rate starting from 0% exclusively for the MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid, as well as a cash rebate of RM16,000 and instalment support of RM5,000.
The MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid features the advanced MINI eALL4 All Wheel Drive System with Dynamic Stability Control that distributes the propulsive force of the engines to both axles – providing supreme traction on every road surface, maximum stability, and even more fun cornering.
Complete with the MINI Connected, owners of the MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid will have easy access to information such as the current battery status, electric range and charge timer and directly through their smartphone.
The app also allows for pre-conditioning of the MINI before the journey begins, giving owners the flexibility to set their desired temperature within the vehicle remotely via 4G – a feature that complements the sunny Malaysian weather perfectly.
MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid owners can also expect a complimentary MINI Public Charging Cable, along with a ChargeNow card for complimentary recharging at any of the 309 ChargeNow facilities nationwide for a full year.
For more convenience, owners can also recharge their MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid at home – a better choice for social distancing now and in the times to come.
The MINIMISE campaign also offers an instalment support of RM3,000 to RM5,000 for a wide range of MINI models, as well as further cash rebates from RM8,000 to RM22,000.
Additionally, MINI Malaysia also introduced the MINI eShop – the brand’s very first digital booking platform for its entire model range, made to simplify the customer’s journey during the booking process.
The new MINI eShop is an easy-to-use platform for a fully digital MINI vehicle booking experience. Customers can browse through a wide selection of MINI models available for purchase and book their preferred MINI, all from the comfort of their own homes.
The MINIMISE campaign offers are available from now until June 30, while stocks last.
Visit http://www.mini.my/minimise to learn more. The MINI eShop can be accessed via http://www.mini.my/MINIeShop.