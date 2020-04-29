$!MINI Malaysia kicks off MINIMISE campaign

MINI Malaysia has introduced the MINIMISE campaign to celebrate the upcoming Hari Raya festivities with exciting deals on select MINI models, as well as the brand’s first digital booking platform for its entire model range – the MINI eShop.

The MINIMISE campaign offers an attractive interest rate starting from 0% exclusively for the MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid, as well as a cash rebate of RM16,000 and instalment support of RM5,000.

The MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid features the advanced MINI eALL4 All Wheel Drive System with Dynamic Stability Control that distributes the propulsive force of the engines to both axles – providing supreme traction on every road surface, maximum stability, and even more fun cornering.

Complete with the MINI Connected, owners of the MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid will have easy access to information such as the current battery status, electric range and charge timer and directly through their smartphone.

The app also allows for pre-conditioning of the MINI before the journey begins, giving owners the flexibility to set their desired temperature within the vehicle remotely via 4G – a feature that complements the sunny Malaysian weather perfectly.