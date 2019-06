MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM), together with authorised dealer Auto Pacifica Sdn Bhd celebrated the opening of a new Mitsubishi Motors 3S Centre (sales, service and spare parts) in Bintulu, Sarawak, recently.

Auto Pacifica is the first showroom in Sarawak with Mitsubishi Motors’ new corporate brand – represented by its global tagline “Drive Your Ambition”, and is the second Mitsubishi Motors 3S showroom in Bintulu, Sarawak.

The centre is located at Lot No. 31 & 32, Bintulu City Mall Commercial Centre, Jalan Johari Sunam, Bintulu with an investment of RM500,000.

With a built up area of 279 square metres, the new centre houses a customer lounge, and a fully-equipped workshop capable of servicing up to three Mitsubishi cars with parts storage area.

The centre comes with fully-equipped advance diagnostic tools and Special Set Tools to serve every Mitsubishi vehicle.

MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi said: “Mitsubishi Motors was established in January 2005 in Malaysia. Auto Pacifica joined the Mitsubishi Motors family four years later in 2009, so this marks our tenth year as business partners!

“I would like to thank Auto Pacifica, a member of Samling Strategic Corporation Sdn Bhd, for its continuous support, making Triton the ‘top two’ pick-up in Sarawak with 20.9% market share.”

With the opening of Auto Pacifica, MMM is now represented by 54 showrooms (48 of which are 3S Centres) and 55 service outlets throughout Malaysia.

In East Malaysia, MMM is represented by 15 showrooms (seven in Sarawak and eight in Sabah).