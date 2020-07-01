$!‘Mitsubishi Connect’ mobile app introduced in Malaysia

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) has introduced its first-ever “Mitsubishi Connect” mobile application for Mitsubishi car owners in Malaysia. The mobile app is available for download via Google Play Store and Apple App Store for free. The Mitsubishi Connect mobile application offers a range of vehicle-related digital services, allowing Mitsubishi owners the convenience of scheduling a service appointment with their preferred MMM service centres, keep track of vehicle maintenance history and get reminders for their next car service in an easy and hassle-free manner. Mitsubishi owners may register one or multiple vehicles under one account.

The mobile application also allows owners to stay in touch with the “24Hrs Mitsubishi Assist” customer careline. Owners can access to the 24-hour breakdown assistance throughout Malaysia as well as emergency services should the situation arises. By tapping on the “SOS” function on the app, user’s location can be tracked accurately using GPS locator and its details will be verified by MMM’s customer service personnel in order to send help immediately. Mitsubishi Connect can also be used to locate the nearest Mitsubishi authorised dealer showroom and service centres with dealer information and navigation sync with the app to help get customers to the dealer of their choice or convenience.