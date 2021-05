MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) recorded historical high sales performance in April, with 1,872 vehicles sold.

The company’s sales last month continued an upward momentum since January and strengthen its hold on top three position in the non-national brand ranking for the fourth consecutive month.

The new Xpander (pix) continues to dominate the non-national MPV segment since January and continues to set strong sales numbers with more than 10,000 bookings since its launch in Nov 2020.

The Xpander contributed 982 units, 52% of the company’s April sales. MMM has since delivered 3,800 units to owners in Malaysia.

“We are very pleased that the Mitsubishi Xpander sales remain healthy and its demand is ahead of the number of units supplied. Despite the challenges we are facing with the recently announced Movement Control Order (MCO) or even with the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) prior to MCO, we are continuing our best efforts to meet with the strong demand for the Xpander by increasing our production capacity while maintaining a high level of product quality,” said MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.

The Triton pick-up truck is also maintaining a solid market share close to 20% and remains as a favourite choice within the pick-up segment despite a healthy competition from its newly launched rivals.

The company has sold 680 units of Triton in April and delivered 142 units of new Triton Athlete to owners.

“Although there was a decline in many economic sectors and the environmental sentiments starts to take a toll on people caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are relieved to see our sales remain optimistic and constantly moving towards a positive direction,” Shinnishi said.

“We are aware that a large number of our customers aim to purchase their cars before the SST exemption expires by end of June. Despite the challenges of supply constraints, Mitsubishi Motors is working our best to meet the expectation of our customers on the delivery preference.”