$!Mitsubishi Malaysia introduces Triton Knight

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) introduced the new Mitsubishi Triton Knight this week. Limited to 120 units, the Triton Knight is based on the top-spec Triton Adventure X variant.

The Triton Knight is made available only in White Diamond and “packs on extra accessories to match its stylish-yet-warrior presence”. Aesthetic-wise, the Triton Knight is accentuated by a grey coated front bumper garnish and hood protector for a more aggressive stance. The tougher outlook is further complimented by exclusive Knight body stickers and side window deflectors.

Moving into the cabin, the Triton Knight comes with scuff plates and exclusive red-stitching carpet mats with Knight embroidery. Similar to the Triton Adventure X variant, the Triton Knight gets an all round monitor (ARM), a feature that uses multiple cameras around the vehicle to create a bird’s-eye-view to aid parking and manoeuvring. For an added peace-of-mind driving, the Triton Knight gets driving video recorder (DVR), a feature that captures every moment or incident while on the move.

Last but not least, it also comes with seven-inch touchscreen audio with Apple Carplay and Android-ready and sports bar as standard. Priced at RM137,900, the Triton Knight is priced the same as the current Triton Adventure X, but adds free accessories for a limited time only. Some of these accessories are offered by Mitsubishi Motors authorised dealers. It also comes with the best-in-class warranty of five years or 200,000km.