$!Mitsubishi Malaysia introduces Triton Knight

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) introduced the new Mitsubishi Triton Knight this week.
Limited to 120 units, the Triton Knight is based on the top-spec Triton Adventure X variant.
The Triton Knight is made available only in White Diamond and “packs on extra accessories to match its stylish-yet-warrior presence”.
Aesthetic-wise, the Triton Knight is accentuated by a grey coated front bumper garnish and hood protector for a more aggressive stance.
The tougher outlook is further complimented by exclusive Knight body stickers and side window deflectors.
Moving into the cabin, the Triton Knight comes with scuff plates and exclusive red-stitching carpet mats with Knight embroidery.
Similar to the Triton Adventure X variant, the Triton Knight gets an all round monitor (ARM), a feature that uses multiple cameras around the vehicle to create a bird’s-eye-view to aid parking and manoeuvring.
For an added peace-of-mind driving, the Triton Knight gets driving video recorder (DVR), a feature that captures every moment or incident while on the move.
Last but not least, it also comes with seven-inch touchscreen audio with Apple Carplay and Android-ready and sports bar as standard.
Priced at RM137,900, the Triton Knight is priced the same as the current Triton Adventure X, but adds free accessories for a limited time only. Some of these accessories are offered by Mitsubishi Motors authorised dealers.
It also comes with the best-in-class warranty of five years or 200,000km.
MMM current year-end promotions include loyalty program exclusively for Mitsubishi Motors owners.
Customers who purchase selected Triton variants will be entitled to up to RM3,000 cash rebates on top of on-going promotions.
In addition, any pick-up truck owners who purchase selected Triton variants are also entitled to additional RM2,000 cash rebates on top of current promotions.
More about the Triton
The Triton is powered by 2.4-litre Mivec turbodiesel engine, which produces a maximum of 178.5hp and 430Nm of torque with variable valve timing technology.
The new Triton also comes with six-speed AT transmission that provides seamless and more powerful acceleration resulting in greater response and performance.
For control, the Triton is fitted with Super Select 4WD II for optimum traction and handling characteristics in any given terrain.
The addition of Off-road Mode settings controls engine power, transmission and braking to regulate the amount of wheel slip and maximise all-terrain performance.
The Triton is also equipped with Hill Descent Control where the vehicle speed is electronically controlled while it is in a descent mode.
This Triton is further reinforced with class-leading advanced safety features, such as Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist (BSW with LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System (UMS), Auto High Beam (AHB) and seven airbags (varies across variants).
The Triton delivers best-in-class turning radius of 5.9 metres, making parking or turning in the tightest spaces effortless.
The Triton range comes with a choice of six variants and four colours.
- Triton Adventure X: RM137,900 (White Diamond, Jet Black Mica).
- Triton AT Premium: RM121,000 (White Diamond, Graphite Gray).
- Triton MT Premium: RM112,500 (White Diamond, Graphite Gray).
- Triton AT: RM105,990 (White Diamond, Sterling Silver).
- Triton MT: RM100,200 (White Diamond, Sterling Silver).
- Triton Quest 4x2: RM79,890 (White Diamond only).
*Prices are quoted on-the-road without insurance (10% SST inclusive) for individual private owners only in Peninsular Malaysia and not applicable in duty-free zones. Terms and conditions apply, while stocks last. MMM reserves the right to make changes in terms of price and promotions without prior notice.