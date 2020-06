MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) has released new prices for the Mitsubishi ASX compact SUV and Outlander SUV.

The new prices are effective immediately until Dec 31.

The price reduction is in view of the Malaysian government’s announcement to drop sales and service tax (SST) for cars, which sees a 100% sales tax exemption on locally-assembled (CKD) models.

Below are the (a) - current prices and new prices for Peninsular Malaysia and (b) - current prices and new prices for East Malaysia:

Outlander 2.0L

a). RM137,888, RM133,491.

b). RM139,031, RM134,530.

Outlander 2.4L

a). RM152,888, RM147,762.

b). RM153,901, RM148,683.

ASX 2WD

a). RM118,866, RM111,628.

b). RM120,964, RM113,535.

ASX 4WD

a). RM133,336, RM125,182.

b). RM135,435, RM127,090.

Prices above are quoted on-the-road without insurance for private registration in Peninsular and East Malaysia and not applicable for duty-free zones.