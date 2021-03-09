Mitsubishi Malaysia now has an online showroom

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) launched an online showroom yesterday. The company’s first online showroom is dedicated to meet customer’s demands by providing a digitally enhanced experience for customers to research or to purchase a Mitsubishi car online.

You can drop by the Mitsubishi Online Showroom here.

Faced by the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, MMM rose to continuously innovate in order to improve customer’s purchasing journey by leveraging on technology enhancement.

The Mitsubishi online showroom has narrowed down to these fundamental processes from a traditional to a digital car-purchasing journey.

The traditional journey involves personally viewing the vehicle, test-driving it at the showroom, booking it there and if need be, trading-in/selling-off your vehicle at a used car dealer.

At the Mitsubishi online showroom, the digital journey lets you view the car in a 360-degree virtual showroom, MMM arranging for a test drive session for you, providing an “online booking assist” and if need be, an “online trade-in assist”.

The Mitsubishi online showroom offers a 360-degree view of the car’s exterior and interior, as well as allows customers to zoom in and out and navigate in every direction.

Each of the Mitsubishi vehicles on display has a clickable interactive button to instantly show more information about the car and its key features.

Besides a 360-degree view, the online showroom also comes with a gallery which showcases more images of the vehicles at various angles.

Test Drive 2U

MMM’s first-ever Test Drive 2U online service which was launched in May 2020 allows customers to test drive a Mitsubishi car from the comfort of their homes.

Customers who wish to test drive a Mitsubishi vehicle, may request for the same peace-of-mind test drive experience via the online showroom as well.

Customers may follow a few simple steps in the online showroom page for an authorised dealer to bring the selected Mitsubishi car to the preferred location.

Booking Assist

For customers who wish to book a Mitsubishi car but is apprehensive to go to the showrooms, they may opt to continue their purchase journey online by submitting a booking request form on the online showroom’s website.

Thereafter, MMM authorised dealers will contact the customer to assist them further on their bookings from loan to insurance application.

Trade-in Assist

MMM collaborates with MyTukar, a leading online used car market place in Malaysia to offer special trade in promotion for Mitsubishi customers who trade in their car via the Mitsubishi online showroom.

Customer who are interested to trade-in their vehicles, may submit a trade-in assist form online. There, customers will have the option to request for the car inspection, handover, transfer of ownership and the collection of the sold car to be done at any of the customer’s preferred location to the customer’s convenience.

MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi said: “In the past year, we’ve seen an unpredictable level of change, because of the new normal and the need to maintain social distancing. The launch of Mitsubishi online showroom is a strong example of MMM’s commitment to deliver a more human-centric experience by encompassing a holistic approach across three key organizational pillars: people, process and technology.

“We have always believed in creating a walk-through experience and this online showroom is an extension from getting to know the product, test-drive at customer’s convenience, and communication with the dealer to finalise the purchase journey. We want to offer our customers a safe purchase of their Mitsubishi model without the need of leaving their homes.”

The company have also introduced the Mitsubishi Connect mobile application as a continuation of after sales service through a digital platform.

The mobile app offers a range of vehicle-related digital services, allowing Mitsubishi owners the convenience of scheduling a service appointment with their preferred MMM service centres, keep track of vehicle maintenance history and get reminders for their next car service in an easy and hassle-free manner.