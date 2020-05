MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) says all authorised MMM showrooms and service centres now resume operations and launches its first-ever Test Drive 2U online service, allowing customers looking to test drive a Mitsubishi car to do so from the comfort of their homes.

To register for interest in the online service, customers will need to visit https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.my/testdrive2u/ and follow these simple steps:

1. Browse through Mitsubishi variants and select the Test Drive 2U button.

2: Enter the preferred test-drive location.

3. Select the nearest dealer available as well as the preferred Mitsubishi test-drive models.

4: Fill up a quick form to indicate personal details and choose a test-drive date and time.

5: Select the mode of communication with Mitsubishi’s sales consultants via What’s App, Phone Call or allow an authorised sales consultant to contact the customer instead.

Customers who book a Mitsubishi test-drive via Test Drive 2U online service may rest assured with these protocols:

- Vehicle and car key will be thoroughly sanitised before and after the test drive.

- Sales consultant will use hand sanitiser and face mask, while customers are strongly encouraged to do the same.

- Test drive is limited to one customer at a time.

- Sales consultant will be seated at the rear seat.

“The Test Drive 2U online service ensures that we are still able to provide a worry-free experience for customers who wish to test-drive a Mitsubishi model from home during this conditional movement control order,” says MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.

“Customers may browse through their preferred Mitsubishi model, interact with our authorised sales consultant and book a test-drive delivery in a manner that is responsible and safe for all.