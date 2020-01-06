Mitsubishi Motors CNY promotions

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) is offering low interest rate of up to 0.88% for selected Triton variants exclusive with Maybank or Public Bank hire purchase only.

This promotion is in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festivities and promotion is valid from today until end of this month.

Customers who book and register a new Mitsubishi Triton VGT Adventure X, Triton VGT AT Premium and Triton VGT MT Premium can choose to either enjoy interest rate of up to 0.88%, OR cash rebates.

The variants, on-the-road price without insurance (inclusive of SST) in Peninsular Malaysia and the entitlements are:

1. Triton VGT Adventure X: RM137,900, 0.88% interest rate OR RM6,000 cash rebates.

2. Triton VGT AT Premium: RM121,000, 0.88% interest rate OR RM6,000 cash rebates.

3. Triton VGT MT Premium: RM112,500, 0.88% interest rate OR RM9,000 cash rebates.

4. Triton Knight (Limited Edition): RM137,900, RM2,000 cash rebates only.

5. Triton VGT AT: RM105,990, RM8,000 cash rebates only.

6. Triton VGT MT: RM100,200, RM6,000 cash rebates only.

7. Triton Quest 4x2: RM79,890, RM4,000 cash rebates only.

Except for the Triton Quest 4x2, which comes with a five-year or 100,000km warranty, the other Triton variants come with five years or 200,000km warranty.

Mitsubishi owners and pick-up owners who purchase selected Triton variants will be entitled to RM3,000 cash rebates and RM2,000 cash rebates respectively, on top of on-going promotions.

The Triton Adventure X now gets an all-round monitor, driving video recorder, side body stickers and premium solar and security tint for a greater cabin comfort.

Like the Triton Adventure X, the Triton AT Premium also gets an upgrade including driving video recorder, leather seats and seven-inch touchscreen audio with Apple Carplay and Android Auto as standard.

These accessories upgrades are only offered by MMM authorised dealers at all Mitsubishi Motors showroom nationwide.

Customers who book and register a new Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0-litre or 2.4-litre will enjoy cash rebates up to RM4,000 plus two years free maintenance and RM2,000 plus two years free maintenance respectively.

The Outlander 2.0-litre is priced at RM137,888 while the Outlander 2.4-litre is priced at RM152,888.

Safety is the Outlander's strongest suit, befitting its role as a seven-seater family vehicle.

It comes with 4WD, seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, Active Stability & Traction Control (ASTC), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Isofix child seat mounts as standard.

The Mitsubishi ASX Compact SUV 4WD and 2WD come with cash rebates up to RM12,000 and RM8,000 respectively.

The ASX 4WD is priced at RM133,336 while the ASX 2WD is priced at RM118,866.

The Outlander and ASX come with five years warranty/unlimited mileage.

For more details on the promotions, visit http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.my/

* Prices are quoted on-the-road without insurance (10% SST inclusive) for individual private owners only in Peninsular Malaysia and not applicable in duty free zones.

* Terms and conditions apply, for a limited time only. MMM reserves the right to make changes in terms of price and promotions without prior notice.