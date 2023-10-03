$!Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia adds 6th outlet for East Coast region

Second outlet operated by Okuan Motors on the East Coast

THE new vehicle market in the East Coast region of Peninsular Malaysia has historically been smaller than that of the west coast. Nevertheless, it has steadily grown over the years and now with more roads and a highway connecting more of the region to the west coast, more people are keen to have their own cars. The development of the East Coast has obviously been watched by the car companies and they have been opening more outlets in states like Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang. The latest to do so is Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) which recently officially opened a new Mitsubishi Motors 3S Centre in Kemaman, Terengganu.





Operated by Okuan Motors Sdn Bhd, the dealership offers the full range of services customers require when considering a Mitsubishi vehicle and aftersales services when they become owners. The outlet, situated along Jalan Raja Udang 2 at the Kemaman River Front Biz Centre, has a built-up area of 5,000 sq. ft. It includes an integrated and fully-equipped service centre with 3 service bays for service, maintenance and general repairs. This is the second Mitsubishi Motors outlet operated by Okuan Motors, which has been an authorised dealer for the brand since 2015. Its other outlet in Kuantan, Pahang, is a 4S facility which also offers body & paint services to repair or refinish vehicles.