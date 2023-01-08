Mitsubishi Reveals Exterior Design For An All-New Compact SUV

MITSUBISHI MOTORS will introduce a brand-new compact SUV at the 30th Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. But the Japanese car maker has already unveiled the external styling of the SUV ahead of its international debut.

The top portion of the new SUV has a floating roof and a sleek looking surface that extends from the front three-diamond symbol down the side and to the back.

The body’s bottom half takes the proportions of an SUV. The car’s fender flares convey agility, while its top-tier 222mm ground clearance, 18-inch wheels, and large-diameter tyres improve its ability to handle rough roads.

The dynamic shield front face has evolved at the front in accordance with the design concept. The front grille is protected by left and right bumpers that are three-dimensionally integrated to provide a dynamic front face with a sense of depth.

The SUV is clearly recognisable as a Mitsubishi vehicle, even from a distance, thanks to the LED daytime running lights, which combine an L-shape with slitted accents to produce light in an unmistakable T-shape. This design also highlights the SUV’s wide stance.

Character lines and sculpted fender flares are blended with the surfaces on the body sides. The rear looks wide thanks to the LED tail lights’ adoption of the same T-shaped form as the front.

According to Mitsubishi, the compact SUV measures 4,390mm in length, 1,810mm in width and 1,660mm in height. It will also have a CVT transmission and will be powered by a 1.5L engine with a front-wheel drive system.

Delivery of the brand-new vehicle will begin in November 2023 and will be built at Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia in Bekasi, West Java. Mitsubishi has not revealed any other details as of now, so we will have to wait for the world debut on August 10, 2023.