$!Mitsubishi Teases A New Compact SUV Ahead Of August Launch

MITSUBISHI has teased a new compact crossover which will make its debut at the Indonesia International Auto Show in August before going on sale in ASEAN countries. The carmaker is yet to release the name, but we have a few teasers that show both the exterior and the interior.

A compact sport utility vehicle or compact SUV is a class of small sport utility vehicles that is larger than mini SUVs, but smaller than mid-size SUVs. Many current compact SUVs are technically compact crossovers built on a compact/C-segment passenger car platform, while certain models may be based on a mid-size car (D-segment) or a B-segment platform.

Examples of compact-sized SUVs are the Mazda CX-5, Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, so we can anticipate the size of Mitsubishi’s new compact SUV to be similar in size.

If the LED light signature looks familiar to you, it’s because we saw a similar design back in October 2022. This new crossover is most likely a production version of the XFC Concept, which was designed with the ASEAN market in mind. However, if the model proves to be a commercial success in the targeted markets, Mitsubishi has not excluded out expanding its availability.

The unnamed crossover will be the first to benefit from Yamaha’s entirely new developed sound system. That’s all Mitsubishi has to say for the time being.