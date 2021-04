MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) today introduced the new Mitsubishi Triton Athlete, the flagship model of the Triton 4x4 pick-up range, replacing the Triton Adventure X.

The Triton Athlete is available in three colours: Sun Flare Orange Pearl, White Diamond and Jet Black Mica and packs on extra accessories to match its stylish-yet-rugged presence.

Aesthetics-wise, the Triton Athlete is accentuated by a gloss black front under garnish and Mitsubishi’s “Dynamic Shield” front design concept incorporating a glossy black radiator grille and sporty “Athlete” graphic design side stripe sticker.

The Triton’s tougher outlook is further complemented by a black theme including side mirrors, door handles, aero type window deflectors, 18-inch gloss black rims and side steps.

Inside, there are orange-stitching leather wrapped steering, gear knobs, LED illuminated scuff plates and the first-in-class rear air circulator.