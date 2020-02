MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) begun the year strong with records of an all-time high market share for the past 10 years, with 22.8% for the month of January.

The Mitsubishi Triton was the only brand in the pick-up segment that successfully achieved positive growth and expanded its overall sales with 1.6% increase from April 2019 to January 2020, comparing to the same period last financial year.

MMM’s Financial Year calendar is from April 2019 to March 2020.

On another positive note, last month the Triton double cab was ranked the Number One position in the pick-up truck segment, in four areas/states – Klang Valley, Melaka, Penang and Kedah.

“We are happy that we closed 2019 and begun 2020 strong with the Mitsubishi Triton that has managed to capture the hearts of Malaysians with the DNA of the best handling pick-up truck,” says MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.

“With the achievement of ranking number one in J.D. Power 2019 Malaysia Customer Service Index (CSI), we are committed to deliver top-notch service to all our customers.”