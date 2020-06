MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) announced that for financial year to date 2020, the Mitsubishi Triton’s market share is at 28%.

MMM’s financial year 2020 calendar is from April 2020 to March 2021.

The pick-up truck segment saw a 45% downsize in May because of the challenging economic situation.

In spite of this, the Triton was the only brand that successfully achieved positive growth by 1.0% with 483 units sold for May as compared to the same period last financial year.

From January to May this year, the Triton consistently maintained its market share by 22% or more for five consecutive months, an increase from the same corresponding period of 2019 which was at 17.8%.

“While the automotive industry is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, we are happy that the Mitsubishi Triton retained its popularity with with a strong market share of 28% for financial year to date 2020,” said MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.

“We are glad that the Triton comes in as a reliable and helpful utility truck to assist our customers to get through these tough times.

“MMM has taken serious precautionary measures to ensure that our products, services and facilities are safe for all. During the conditional movement control order (MCO) phase, MMM introduced a contactless product demonstration via video call, as well as Test Drive 2U online service.



“We want to ensure that the company is still able to provide a worry-free experience for customers who wish to learn more or test-drive a Mitsubishi model from home.

“We thank our business partners and customers for playing their part to curb the spread of Covid-19 by adhering to the SOPs that have been set for all MMM showrooms.

“During the recovery phase of the MCO, MMM and its authorised dealers will still continue to follow all SOPs and guidelines strictly.”