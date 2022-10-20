$!Mitsubishi XFC Concept – The ASX Successor?

The ASX successor for the ASEAN region

MITSUBISHI Motors Corporation has a new compact SUV coming in the near future and the XFC Concept it will be displaying at the Vietnam Motor Show next week gives an idea of what it will look like. Although Mitsubishi Motors says it is ‘not part of the current ASEAN line-up’, it is almost certainly the long-awaited successor to the ASX which was around a rather long time. The production model, which will be based on the XFC Concept, has been developed with the ASEAN market as its primary market but like other models, it will also be considered for sale beyond the region after it is launched in 2023.

“We hope to grow the model from a vehicle for the ASEAN market to a global strategic vehicle, making it a core model like the sales-leading XPANDER crossover MPV,” said Takao Kato, President & CEO of Mitsubishi Motors, adding that an electrified variant to the line-up will also be offered as well.

As with most of the current Mitsubishi models, the XFC Concept has the Dynamic Shield fronting its SUV design. The compact form has a sleek surface that forms one continuous flow, starting from the 3-diamond emblem on the front and extending to the sides and rear. The concept SUV shows an evolution of the Dynamic Shield with the L-shaped light in the headlight unit’s upper portion combined with the louver-like daytime running lights (DRL) below to light up in an iconic T-shape, which emphasises the width. Like the front, the rear also features T-shaped tail lights to create an appearance that accentuates wideness and stability. ‘Utility’ being part of the SUV term, the XFC Concept’s interior has been designed for flexibility to be used in different ways. Generous legroom is provided for the occupants to be comfortable, with soft padding all round to give a sense of enclosure and protection .





The dashboard has a horizontal theme which enhances forward visibility. That’s probably something Mitsubishi’s off-road drivers suggested, based on their experiences in events like the Dakar Rally. The instrument panel has a large panel integrating a full digital display and a centre display that can show information such as navigation and road surface conditions. For Europe, there will be a different ASX successor With its understanding of conditions in the ASEAN region where floods and rough roads are common, the XFC Concept has high ground clearance. It also has a Wet mode (a first in a Mitsubishi vehicle) that will make the vehicle safer to drive on wet or flooded roads. Besides the Wet mode, the driver can also select Normal, Gravel and Mud modes to suit road, weather or terrain conditions better.