$!Mitsubishi Xpander, 7-seater crossover, to be launched in Malaysia this year

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced that it will launch the new Mitsubishi Xpander, a seven-seater crossover, this year.

Following the success of the new Xpander launch in Indonesia, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) rolled out the new Xpander across the Asean region.

The new Xpander follows the iteration of the “Dynamic Shield” front design concept, which is incorporated in every newly-launched Mitsubishi car.

“The Dynamic Shield expresses high performance and a sense of protection for the driver and passengers,” says the company.

The new Xpander blends functionality with an adventurous SUV-inspired styling. Its ruggedness and roominess, character and convenience, style and functionality are fused and expanded into this crossover, making it a suitable car for every Malaysian lifestyle.