Mitsubishi year-end promotions are back

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) is offering low interest rate of up to 0.88% for selected Mitsubishi Triton variants, exclusive with Maybank or Public Bank hire purchase only.

This promotion is in conjunction with the upcoming year-end festivities and promotion is valid from today until Dec 31.

Customers who book and register a new Triton VGT Adventure X, Triton VGT AT Premium and Triton VGT MT Premium can choose to either enjoy that interest rate of up to 0.88%, or cash rebates as listed below (variant, price* and entitlement).

- Triton VGT Adventure X: RM137,900, 0.88% interest rate or RM4,000 cash rebates.

- Triton VGT AT Premium: RM118,600, 0.88% interest rate or RM4,000 cash rebates.

- Triton VGT MT Premium: RM112,500, 0.88% interest rate or RM10,000 cash rebates.

- Triton VGT AT: RM105,990, RM8,000 cash rebates only.

- Triton VGT MT: RM100,200, RM4,000 cash rebates only.

All Triton variants come with five years or 20,000km warranty.

Customers who book and register a new Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0-litre or 2.4-litre will enjoy cash rebates up to RM4,000, a two-year free maintenance and RM2,000 plus two-year free maintenance, respectively. The Outlander 2.0-litre is priced at RM137,888 while the Outlander 2.4-litre is priced at RM152,888.

The Mitsubishi ASX Compact SUV 4WD and 2WD come with cash rebates up to RM12,000 and RM8,000, respectively. The ASX 4WD is priced at RM133,336 while the ASX 2WD is priced at RM118,866.

The Outlander and ASX come with five years warranty/unlimited mileage.

*Prices are quoted on-the-road without insurance (10% SST inclusive) for individual private owners only in Peninsular Malaysia and not applicable in duty-free zones. Terms and conditions apply, while stocks last. MMM reserves the right to make changes in terms of price and promotions without prior notice.