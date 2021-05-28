MMM gives a Triton to Insaf Malaysia

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) has contributed a Triton 4x4 pick-up truck to Insaf Malaysia, a non-profit organisation (NGO) carrying out humanitarian efforts.

The vehicle will be used to run several programmes under Insaf Malaysia’s belt, especially to help transport abundance of food items for those that have been victims of poverty and natural disasters.

Some of the programmes include distribution of food items and also lunch boxes to orphanages and welfare homes as well as “Meals on Wheels”, where food are distributed to senior citizens who have been abandoned or live alone. The NGO also builds shelter homes for those who have been hit by natural disasters and is in dire need for shelters.

“Our CSR vision for this year is ‘Inspiring Lives Today for a Greater Future’, while our missions are to implement CSR activities that provide aid to support underprivileged children and to collaborate with NGOs in promoting a sustainable economy, society and environment,” said Tomoyuki Shinnishi, MMM CEO.

“So when we found out that Insaf Malaysia’s humanitarian efforts is constantly striving for voluntary action, we want to support their work by contributing a Triton pick-up truck in hopes that the NGO can go beyond the distance and help more underprivileged families.”

Speaking during the Triton handover ceremony, Insaf Malaysia president and founder Ishak Abdul Kadir said: “We have been witnessing a dangerous trend from the number of people suffering from malnutrition and food insecurity especially during this pandemic. Hunger is on the rise in Malaysia as we’ve seen a lot of breadwinners lose their sources of income, which lead to the inability to put food on the table. We are doing all that we can to make sure children or families don’t go to bed hungry hence we are so glad to have companies like Mitsubishi Motors reach out to us to offer help. The contribution of the Triton pick-up truck is timely, practical and very much appreciated.”