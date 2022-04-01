$!Modenas, Kawasaki say: ‘Let The Good Times Roll’

EDARAN Modenas Sdn Bhd (Emos), the distributing arm of the national motorcycle manufacturer, Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional Sdn Bhd (Modenas) today announced that the former is now the new exclusive distributor of Japanese motorcycle Kawasaki in Malaysia, following the end of the six-month transition period from former distributor, KMSB Motors Sdn Bhd.

The transition period ended yesterday, up to which the Emos team has fully observed, learned and adapted the business operations of its technical partner, Kawasaki Motors Ltd (KMC) to ensure the transfer of as much of history and knowledge as possible.

KMC who now owns the 30% equity in Modenas, along with DRB-Hicom Berhad, the national motorcycle company’s majority shareholder.

“Owners of Kawasaki motorcycles can be rest assured that, under the new management, the superior levels of products and customer service they are used to will be retainedm” said Modenas CEO Roslan Roskan.

“Our plans include expanding operations, developing, producing and sales of Kawasaki motorcycles for its fans that will surely give our Malaysians thrilling lifestyle.

“Modenas will also be introducing the latest models from the Kawasaki line-up and unveiling of its new exclusive Kawasaki showrooms in stages. As such, do wait for our announcement on these exciting moments.”

With a larger equity in Modenas, Kawasaki will now actively participate in the operations at Modenas, instead of merely being a shareholder. The completion of the transition period will also see Modenas begin assembling selected Kawasaki models and simultaneously import models with bigger engines to cater to the greater market.

“Together with our experienced members from KMC and it is our pleasure to officially welcome Yusaku Kashiwagi the chief marketing officer of Modenas on board. We are all hands-on-deck in reviving the Kawasaki brand in Malaysia, where it has more than 30 years of history,”said Roslan.

Both Modenas and Kawasaki have had a long and rich history together. Ever since their partnership in producing the first ever-iconic Modenas Kriss in 1996, Modenas has garnered loyal followers from all over the country and even in foreign markets.

“Over the last decade, the Malaysian life has dramatically changed where, higher demands of not only for daily necessities, but also of products that bring a sense of enjoyment to their daily life,” said Kashiwagi.

“Together with Modenas. we firmly believe the products that will be developed and distributed, will be able to provide our Malaysian customers with an intense and superior riding experience that they have never experienced before.

“It has always been our greatest mission to meet our customer’s expectations and satisfaction as each of our products represents the essence of the Kawasaki brand stands for. Don’t lose the Kawasaki spirit and let the good times roll.”

As the exclusive distributor, Emos via its dealers will not only be distributing the Kawasaki motorcycles but will also distribute its spare parts and accessories in Malaysia.

Emos will also be providing customer service that covers all technical and recall related matters.

Moving on, all Kawasaki motorcycle sales, spare parts and technical related service enquiries can be referred to the selected authorised Kawasaki dealers as shown in the list below.

Northern

- Bikers Gallery Sdn Bhd, No. 380, Jalan Raja, Alor Setar, Kedah (04-7206666/04-7206668).

- EL Chong Motor Trading Sdn Bhd, 37, Taman Seruling Emas, Sungai Bakap, Penang (04-5822489).

- Sheng Fatt Motor Sdn Bhd, No.24, Jalan Dato Keramat, Georgetown, Penang (04-2278932/04-2280932).

East Coast

- KK Superbike Sdn Bhd, No.103 & 104, Jalan Tan Sri Yahya, Temerloh, Pahang (09-2961272/09-2968211).

Central

- Eang Chun Motor Sdn Bhd, No. 69, 71, 73 & 75, Jln Genting Klang, Setapak, Kuala Lumpur (03-40234790).

- Serdang Motorcycle Sdn Bhd, Jalan 18/2a, Taman Sri Serdang, Seri Kembangan, Selangor (03-89489057).

- Seri Gading Enterprise Sdn Bhd, No. 10 GF, Jalan Keluli AK7/AK, Pusat Perniagaan Bukit Raja, Seksyen 7, Shah Alam, Selangor (03-33448912/03-33446912).

- Chear Motor (Shah Alam) Sdn Bhd, No. 42A, Jalan 15/22, Taman Perindustrian Tiong Nam, Seksyen 15, Shah Alam, Selangor (012-6989351/03-58889669).

- Soon Heng Bikers Sdn Bhd, No. 103, Jalan 1 Taman Suntex, Pekan Batu 9, Cheras, Kajang, Selangor (03-90758464/03-90754464).

Southern

- Zong Heng Motors Sdn Bhd, No. 13-C, Sin Hoe Garden, Bukit Baru, Melaka (06-2829623/06-2871549).

- BZ Top Automobile Service, No.6, 8 & 10, Jalan Durian Daun, Melaka (06-2833731/06-2818595).

- Qbee Superbike Centre Sdn Bhd, No. 6, Jalan Tiong Emas 3, Kawasan Perindustrian Tiong Nam, Johor Bahru, Johor (07-3614221).

East Malaysia

- Ghee Hua Co Sdn Bhd, Lot 66, Section 15, KTLD, Jalan Green, Kuching, Sarawak (082-418218/082-419218).

For enquiries, owners of Kawasaki motorcycles can contact the Kawasaki Careline at 019-570 8135.