THE local motorcycle market received two new additions yesterday, when the retro-looking Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 were launched by RE Malaysia Sdn Bhd in Shah Alam. The latest models from the Indian manufacturer, which were released late last year, both share the same 47hp, air/oil-cooled, eight-valve, parallel-twin, fuel-injected 650cc engine, with six-speed gearbox. Interceptor 650 The “quintessential modern classic roadster” is best ridden on “twisty back roads, highways or the urban jungle, with equal ease and grace for novices and experienced riders alike”.

The 650 twin is the “rebirth” of Royal Enfield’s legendary parallel twin cylinder engine. It offers a very usable 47hp at 7,250rpm and a maximum of 52Nm torque at 5,250rpm, with a 270-degree firing order that gives a characterful power delivery, complemented by a burbling exhaust note. A counter-balancer reduces vibrations typical of a parallel twin. The four-stroke, air/oil-cooled 648cc parallel twin engine configuration was selected for its authentic lines, “faithful to our true heritage design”, according to Royal Enfield. Continental GT 650 “A modern interpretation of a cultural icon, it is part of the original British ‘café racer’ scene – an expression of free spirit and a declaration of style,” says Royal Enfield.

“Drawing inspiration from the café racer culture of the 1950s and 1960s, the Continental GT 650 recaptures the spirit of our Continental GT 250. “A design icon, the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, with its sculpted tank, eager attitude and tucked-in riding position, all hallmarks of a traditional café racer, is perfect for carving up the backroads or a ton of fun in the city. Other standard features - 9.5:1 compression ratio. - 1,400mm wheelbase, 804mm seat height (Interceptor). - 1,398mm wheelbase, 793mm seat height (Continental GT). - 2,122mm long x 1,165mm tall x 789mm wide (Interceptor). - 2,122mm long x 1,024mm tall x 744mm wide (Continental GT). - 202kg (no fuel) kerb weight (Interceptor). - 198kg (no fuel) kerb weight (Continental GT). - Twin cradle tubular steel frame. - 174mm ground clearance. - 37.5-degree steering, 24-degree rake, 106mm trail for Interceptor and 105mm for Continental GT. - Twin piston Bybre (by Brembo) callipers – two 320mm floating discs at the front and a single 240mm disc at the rear. - Bosch dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). - Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp tyres. 100/90 R18 front and 130/70 R18 rear. - 18-inch 36-spoke aluminium alloy rims. - 13.7-litre fuel tank (Interceptor) and 12.5-litre fuel tank (Continental GT). - 41mm forks with 110mm travel. - Twin coil-over shocks absorbers with gas-charged with piggyback reservoir rear units. Five levels of pre-load adjustment. 88mm travel. - Six colours for Interceptor and five for Continental GT. Pricing The Interceptor 650 goes for RM46,628 and the Continental GT 650 comes with a RM49,228 price tag (both on-the-road prices without insurance) and three years with unlimited mileage warranty.