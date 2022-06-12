$!More Advanced Honda SENSING Systems With Enhanced Capabilities Being Developed

HONDA, like other responsible carmakers, has been committed to ensuring that road accidents caused by motor vehicles are reduced, if possible to zero. After all, it supplies those vehicles and therefore has to ensure that they are not only safe to use but also safe to other road-users. It has constantly introduced new safety features and systems in its vehicles as new technologies have been developed. Today, its Honda SENSING system integrates many active safety systems to work more effectively and intelligently to assist the driver and also prevent accidents. The Honda SENSING suite was first introduced in 2015 with the CR-V and has been included with new models since then. Honda SENSING is being continuously improved and apart from the basic system – which already consists of a number of active systems – there are additional versions such as Honda SENSING 360 and Honda SENSING Elite for more sophisticated applications in certain models.

Coverage all round Honda SENSING 360 (also known as AcuraWatch) was introduced last year as an omnidirectional safety and driver-assistive system. Its expanded sensing range covers not only the front and rear but, as the ‘360’ indicates, all around the vehicle. China was the first market to get Honda SENSING 360 which will be available in models sold in major markets by 2030. In a couple of years, the system will be upgraded with new technologies which will be able to accurately detect abnormal conditions occurring to the driver and the vehicle’s surroundings. By reducing health-related or human error-triggered collisions with these new technologies, Honda hopes drivers will be encouraged to use their vehicles more confidently and travel further.