More BMW charging facilities in Penang

BMW Group Malaysia and Tian Siang Premium Auto added three new BMW i Charging facilities in Penang, recently, at The Prestige Hotel in George Town and the Light Hotel in Seberang Jaya.

Hans de Visser, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia said: “We have been working closely with our network of dealers as well as key stakeholders leading up to the introduction of BMW i in 2015 to ensure the necessary charging infrastructures are in place for the acceleration of electromobility in the country.

“We at BMW believe that the Future is Electric, and it is a shared responsibility between all parties including our dealer partners such as Tian Siang Premium Auto to keep driving electrified mobility forward in Malaysia.”

The three new BMW i Charging facilities are added to the 10 existing facilities introduced previously across Ipoh and Penang.

Tian Siang Premium Auto has previously introduced BMW i Charging facilities in Ipoh – namely at Weil Hotel and the Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat; and Penang – including Gurney Paragon Mall and Iconic Hotel.

The initiative mirrors BMW Group Malaysia’s commitment to accelerate the adoption of electromobility in the country, which aligns with Malaysia’s electrification goals for year 2022.