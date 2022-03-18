More BMW fast chargers in northern region

BMW Group Malaysia on Monday unveiled two new DC fast chargers at Tian Siang Premium Auto Butterworth and Tian Siang Premium Auto Ipoh, as part of the charging infrastructure expansion strategy that complements Malaysia’s commitment towards accelerating the adoption of electrified mobility.

Company managing director Hans de Visser said: “Our expansion plans for our network of charging infrastructure in Malaysia has been a success thus far, having made available eight BMW i Charging facilities at various authorised BMW dealerships in the first quarter of 2022 alone.

“By tackling common pain points of electric vehicle (EV) ownership in tandem with our electro-offensive this year, we are hopeful that the local perspective on electromobility will shift for the better.”

Now available for public use, the new DC fast chargers at Tian Siang Premium Auto Butterworth and Tian Siang Premium Auto Ipoh feature dual DC outlets (CCS) capable of up to 120kW.