More car inspections by Petron

PETRON kicked off its largest car safety check campaign at more service stations, to promote safer roads in line with the upcoming festive season and long holiday in the country.

Petron is supported by Honda Malaysia, Michelin Malaysia and Bosch Automotive Aftermarket to provide free car inspections at selected Petron service stations.

Petron Corporate Safety, Security, Health and Environment head Lokman Hani said: “Safety is our utmost priority. We want to help ensure vehicles are safe to travel long-distance. A simple vehicle safety check can help prevent incidents and save lives”.

“We are collaborating with more automotive partners who share the same value.

“Through strategic collaborations, we can reach out to more motorists and help minimise road accidents, especially during long holidays.

“The vehicle inspection service is free of charge for any car brand at more Petron service stations for all customers.”

The success of Petron’s biggest and longest-running advocacy, Petron Road Safety Programme, which is now on its seventh year, would not have been possible without its key partner, the Road Safety Department of Malaysia.

“We also look forward to working with key partners such as Honda, Michelin and Bosch to give our customers free car safety inspections,” said Lokman.

Leading up to Raya festivity, Bosch Automotive Aftermarket will provide a detailed five-minute car safety check inclusive of battery and wiper condition for any vehicle at five Klang Valley Petron stations, from May 25 to 26, exclusively for Petron customers.

Continuing its collaboration with Honda Malaysia, Petron offers a 32-point vehicles inspection services at six service stations.

Customers can also get their tyres checked by Michelin at 15 Petron service stations to ensure that the tyres are safe before embarking on a long journey.

“More people travel during festive seasons, thus the need to increase their awareness on how to avoid accidents,” said Lokman.

“We encourage motorists to drive safely, observe traffic rules by putting on seat belts and safety helmets, and adhere to speed limits.

“At the same time, we advise them to have their vehicles inspected before driving. This could lessen any mishaps on the road while driving.”

Last year, during the festive seasons, Petron held 20 car safety inspections at its stations for more than 3,800 cars.

The programme is in line with its mission to improve road safety habits among road users.