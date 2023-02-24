$!More details of Malaysia Autoshow 2023 announced

A return after an absence of 3 years with a bigger scope of displays

AS reported earlier, the Malaysia Autoshow will be on again after not being able to be run from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, organised by the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), will be held from May 4 – 7, 2023 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) outside Kuala Lumpur. Officially launched today, the Malaysia Autoshow 2023 has the theme of ‘Mobility Redefined’ and will not be just the usual car show as it will include all aspects of the auto industry. Besides having the latest models, there will also be displays showcasing new technologies, particularly those related to mobility.

“The Autoshow is probably the only, if not among the few, opportunities for the industry players to directly access the public – to showcase the intricacies, ‘behind the scenes’ elements and the people that design and build the cars that carry our loved ones every single day,” MARii Chairman, Datuk Phang Ah Tong, said at the official launch of the event this morning.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to see the latest technologies and developments in the automobile industry. From electric and autonomous vehicles, to advances in safety and efficiency, the automobile industry is making vehicles that are not only better for the environment but also safer and more enjoyable to drive,” he said. There will be displays indoors in the spacious halls of the MAEPS complex as well as activities outdoors. More than 100 motor vehicles from many different brands are expected to be displayed and as in previous shows, there will be special deals, including special financing packages, offered during the event.

The presence of many different brands means that those shopping for a new vehicle can do so at just one location. They’ll be able to see the various choices in each segment and make comparisons. As in the past, there will be test-drives available with two routes of 4.5 kms length within the MAEPS grounds which cover 368 acres. Trucks can also be tested on an off-road course while ‘taxi rides’ by professional drivers will give the public thrilling experiences of drifting. There will also be a Safety Technology Demonstration which will show how the latest active safety systems can help reduce accidents. The latest Alza from Perodua, the event’s Platinum sponsor, will be the prize in a lucky draw for visitors this year. During the 4 days of the event, there should also be many other activities where visitors will be able to win or receive merchandise and other complimentary items from exhibitors.

Besides a display of military vehicles for the first time, the Malaysia Autoshow will also be complemented by the Malaysia Bike Show, Malaysia EV Show and Charged. The Malaysia Bike Show will showcase the 2-wheelers and the related lifestyle, particularly for recreational activities. Meanwhile, the Malaysia EV Show and Charged will focus on the growing number of EVs and provide visitors with insights into such vehicles as well as related issues like charging.