ISUZU Malaysia Sdn Bhd recently delivered eight units of medium-duty lorries from its Forward Series (F-Series) range to popular retail giant MR DIY Group (M) Berhad.

The new lorries comprise six units of the Isuzu FSR90 model and two units of the FVR300 model procured from Isuzu’s authorised dealer Ultra Gallant Sdn Bhd and will be used to further support MR DIY’s nationwide expansion and its increased logistics needs.

A handover ceremony with a mock key presentation to mark the official delivery of the new Isuzu trucks was held recently at MR DIY’s headquarters in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

MR DIY purchased its first Isuzu lorry in 2017 and has been steadily adding more units to its fleet over the last four years. With these additional eight units plus all the previously purchased and registered Isuzu commercial vehicles, MR DIY now owns a total of 100 units of Isuzu lorries in its fleet.

A MR DIY spokesperson said during the handover ceremony: “We are on a strong growth trajectory, with 700 stores now and plan to open 175 new stores across our three brands in 2021. The backbone of our growth is the efficient distribution of goods via our centrally-managed distribution system. Isuzu has been a valued long-standing partner who well understands our needs, and has been supportive in meeting them.

Isuzu Malaysia CEO Koji Nakamura said: “The Isuzu FSR90 and FVR300 medium-duty trucks are the ideal, adaptable and value-added choice for meeting the requirements of any transport assignment. With the gross vehicle weight of 11,900kg for FSR90 and 19,000kg for FVR300, we are confident the trucks will be able to provide high utilisation with absolute productivity, reliability and safety for the sustainability of MR DIY’s soaring business.”