More rewards for MyDebit customers at Petron

PETRON Malaysia, together with Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) have rolled out the “Petron Fuel Champs! MyDebit Je with your ATM Card” contest to encourage more customers to gas up using their MyDebit ATM card.

For just a minimum RM5 fuel purchase at Petron, MyDebit ATM card holders can have a chance at winning the latest Proton model, the X50 1.5T Executive in the grand draw.

There will also be two first prize winners, who will each win a Yamaha MT-25 motorcycle, while three second prize winners will each receive a Samsung 65-inch QLED TV.

Ten consolation prize winners will receive up to RM700 worth of Petron Miles points. All winners will also receive a limited-edition international football jersey.

Petron Malaysia head of retail and commercial business Choong Kum Choy said the contest is to generate more awareness on the convenience of paying using MyDebit.

MyDebit is the only card scheme in Malaysia that does not hold RM200 at fuel pumps. When a service station chain accepts MyDebit payments, consumers can select the amount of fuel that they wish to purchase and only that amount is blocked during fuelling.

If consumers refuel less than the amount selected at the start, all excess amounts are credited back to their bank accounts immediately after fuelling is done.

On top of the main prizes, six winners will be selected monthly throughout the promotion period.

In August, three lucky customers have won first prize, bringing home an autographed international football jersey while three second prize winners have received RM500 worth of PMiles points.

Another six winners will be selected through the month of September and October respectively.

All winners will also stand a chance to participate in a virtual meet-up with the Polish football legend, Jerzy Dudek.

“Petron Fuel Champs! MyDebit Je with your ATM Card” contest runs from Aug 1 until Oct 31.

Customers only need to spend a minimum of RM5 of fuel with their ATM card transaction at the fuel pumps and send their fuel receipt via WhatsApp to 019-388 6733 or Whoop app, which can be downloaded from Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Customers can submit more than one entry as each proof of transaction qualifies as one entry.