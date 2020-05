TC Euro Cars (TCEC), the sole franchise holder for Renault vehicles in Malaysia, has announced the new Renault Subscription 1-Month Trial Plan and a new Renault Sanitisation Campaign offering more affordability, flexibility and safety in this time of uncertainty.

Priced at RM996, the trial plan offers more accessibility for customers who are cost conscious and hesitant about making long-term commitments.

For a limited time, customers who make a booking for new 1-Month Trial Plan can save 35% more through the “Renault Easy Raya” promotion.

Additionally, in light of the on-going Covid-19 threat, TCEC is also running a new Sanitisation Campaign offering more peace of mind for all Renault customers.

“The impact of the movement control order (MCO) and Covid-19 will continue for some time and we, at TCEC, are mindful that keeping costs manageable and staying safe will remain top priorities for many Malaysians,” said TCEC CEO Wong Hoe Mun.

“The new Renault Subscription 1-Month Trial Plan is a great option for those wanting shorter-term plans of less than one year but more than the one week offered through our seven-day trial plan. Meanwhile, all customers can have more peace-of-mind that their health and safety is taken care of through the Renault Sanitisation Campaign,” he added.

More affordability, flexibility with all-inclusive costs

The new 1-Month Trial Plan expands on available Renault Subscription offerings to accommodate more customers who are cost conscious and are looking for flexible and convenient short-term solutions, especially post the MCO.

The plan offers pre-owned Capturs that are no more than two years old and have passed thorough inspection to meet Renault quality and safety standards.

Customers of the trial plan are required to make an up-front payment of RM996, however, no booking fee or security deposit is needed. The fee is inclusive of road tax, insurance, regular servicing and unlimited mileage.

More importantly, customers of the trial plan can choose to utilise their subscription in four one-week blocks according to their needs, which makes it more convenient and affordable than taking the Renault Subscription 7-Day Trial Plan multiple times.