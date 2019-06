DAIHATSU (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (DMSB) now has the “Daihatsu Business Fleet Programme” which provides innovative solutions and end-to-end aftersales service tailored to small and medium businesses as well as customers with larger fleets.

The programme was launched at the Malaysia Commercial Vehicle Expo (MCVE) 2019, today, in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

DMSB managing director Arman Mahadi said: “The programme puts a renewed focus on automotive service to better meet the requirements of today’s growing fleets.

“With the explosive growth of transportation network companies and last mile delivery services, our aim is to drive value through innovation by being the preferred partner of fleet companies to provide them with the service, vehicles and fleet management they need.”

The benefits of the Business Fleet Programme include:

- Range of vehicle solutions – From panel vans to pick-ups with 17 body applications and other medium to heavy segment models.

- Sales and service incentives – Special rebates with new purchase of Daihatsu fleets and special discounts on parts purchases.

- Daihatsu’s mobile service – Dedicated on-site vehicle service exclusively for Daihatsu fleet customers without additional charges.

- Extended vehicle warranty service – Five years/150,000km* standard manufacturer warranty for better protection and peace of mind.

- Maintenance service contract – Personalised service maintenance plan with additional value-added services.

- Service credit term facilities – Up to RM10,000 with 30 days credit term for vehicle maintenance.

- Driver safety training programme – To improve personal driving skills, road safety culture, vehicle upkeep and ensure longer uptime.

- Accident repair and insurance claim service – One stop automotive repair centre and insurance claims to ensure total customer satisfaction and confidence.

Daihatsu and the environment

The Gran Max, DMSB’s only vehicle currently sold in Malaysia, may not be available in hybrid or electric vehicle (EV) variants, but the company is still able to do something for the environment.

Further to its aim of driving value through innovation, DMSB has partnered together with “Free Tree Society”, a local non-governmental organisation (NGO), to create the “Rewilding Roadshow”, a community project sponsored by DMSB to encourage urban conservation and the greening of urban spaces.