More UD Trucks for Tenaga Nasional fleet

THE power supplier recently purchased six UD Trucks from Tan Chong Industrial Equipment Sdn Bhd (TCIE), UD Trucks’ sole distributor partner.

The medium-duty UD Trucks “Croner” model brings to a total of 78 units of UD Trucks Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) currently owns.

The lorries would be used to transport diesel fuel to refuel TNB’s mobile generator sets during operations.

A vehicle handover ceremony was held recently at TNB headquarters.

TNB head of fleet management department Datuk S. Viswanathan said during the handover ceremony: “As the national electricity provider, TNB has an important role in ensuring that customers get reliable supply from our system network.

“The acquisition of UD Trucks’ medium-duty Croner would serve as support trucks to transport diesel fuel for mobile generator sets that would be mobilised in the event of unexpected disruption.

“We need to quickly deploy mobile generator sets to minimise the duration of an outage. These mobile generator sets, which are equipped on trucks including on UD Trucks’ heavy-duty Quester, need to be stationary and operational on-site and must be refuelled from time to time to keep them going.”

Last year, TNB purchased nine units of the heavy-duty UD Quester lorries, which comprised seven units of 18-tonne lorries and two units of 24-tonne lorries that are now being used as mobile generator sets deployed across the country.

UD Trucks Hub Malaysia & Oceania managing director Steve Hedouin said: “UD Trucks is honoured that TNB has decided to purchase UD Croner to provide the support for the mobile generator sets.

“UD Croner was specifically made for growth markets like Malaysia, with versatility, uptime and safety in mind. It is one of the most fuel-efficient trucks in its category as it combines a new engine series and a more aerodynamic cab design.

“This truck was built and designed to deliver extra productivity and superior uptime and we truly believe that UD Croner will serve TNB’s needs well.”

TNB stated that there are positive feedback from its drivers on UD Croner – which include easy drivability and comfort over long distance, strong safety alert features, fuel-coaching system that helps to improve driving behaviour by prompting the driver to use optimal revs and reduce unnecessary acceleration; and TCIE’s fast aftermarket service response.

TCIE chief operating officer Jaclyn Loy said: “We thank TNB for putting their solid trust and confidence in UD Trucks and TCIE to provide reliable transport solutions.

“This truly highlights a successful relationship with a valued customer based on our brand promise to go the extra mile, which comprises quality products and strong aftermarket support that we have been providing to TNB.”

TCIE has an extensive network of 43 services centres and dealerships nationwide. Any purchase of UD Trucks will be supported by UD Extra Mile Support services, which includes UD Genuine Service and Parts, UD Driver Training, UD Telematics Services and UD Trust Service Agreements for customers.