A RELATIVELY basic electric car is on sale in China on Alibaba.

Produced by electricKar, the K5 (pix) is presented as an electric quadricycle that can accommodate two persons and is offered at the unbeatable price of RM8,800.

At that price, one should obviously not expect much in terms of comfort or extraordinary performance – the K5 can’t go faster than 40km/h and its range is estimated at between 52km and 66km on a single charge.

It should also be noted that it takes no less than eight hours to fully recharge its battery.

ElectricKar is produced by Regal Raptor Motors, a manufacturer specialised in the production of electric motorcycles and scooters.

Keep in mind, however, that this “car” may not be able to be driven in every country, as it would be subject to being approved for the road.

In the US, one of the most affordable electric cars is the Nissan Leaf, priced at RM114,806 and qualifying for tax credit, which for some could bring it to around RM83,800.

Meanwhile, in France the Ami by Citroen starts at RM30,000, also with an “eco bonus”. – ETX Studio