$!Moto Morini returns with X-Cape 650

By AZLAN RAMLI ITALIAN motorcycle brand Moto Morini has returned to the local market with the introduction of the X-Cape 650 adventure bike, recently. Moto Morini products are distributed in Malaysia by MForce Bike Holdings Sdn Bhd. The X-Cape is available in two variants, 650 (standard) and 650 X.

There are three colour options: Dolomites Red, Monte Blanco White and Carrara Gray for both versions, with a base price of RM39,999 for the standard and RM43,999 for the 650X, excluding insurance and road tax. Standard features include stainless-steel muffler “with a unique surface design”, Marzocchi fork, adjustable KYB rear monoshock, 810mm seat height for the standard variant and 835mm for the 650X, adjustable windshield, sump guard, lightweight 20 chromium-molybdenum frame, two-channel ABS, dual 255mm front disc brakes with four-piston Brembo callipers, single 255mm rear disc brake with dual-piston Brembo calliper, full LED headlamps, seven-inch TFT-type display panel, Linux system, Bluetooth functionality, user interface, 18-litre fuel tank, the standard variant equipped with aluminium alloy “sport” rims and the 650X has vacuum spoke rims. Both bikes will available from the middle of next month at all MForce authorised distributors throughout Malaysia.

Each X-Cape 650 comes with a two-year/20,000km manufacturer’s warranty and an online genuine parts purchase service by MForce Bike Holdings. Other features* of the X-Cape 650: - Engine: Inline two-cylinder, four-stroke, dual overhead camshafts, eight valves - Bore and stroke: 83mm x 60mm - Cooling system: Liquid cooled - Compression ratio: 11.3:1 - Maximum power: 60hp at 8,500rpm - Maximum torque: 56Nm at 7,000rpm - Fuel system: Bosch electronic fuel injection - Front tyre: 110/80-19M/C 59H - Rear tyre: 150/70-17m/C69V - Overall length: 2,200mm - Overall width: 900mm - Overall height: 1,390mm - Wheelbase: 1,490mm - Dry weight: 210kg.

Moto Morini Moto Morini was founded by Alfonso Morini in Bologna, Italy in 1937. In 1938, it began producing three-wheeled motorcycles with 350, 500 and 600cc engine sizes. Only in 1946 did the marque produce its first two-wheeled motorcycle with its first 125cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine with a three-speed transmission for its T125 model, before gradually producing four-stroke-engined motorcycles. That 125cc bike was the first lightweight engine to be produced in an Italy liberated from fascism. The brand won several Italian motorcycle racing championships from 1951 to 1967 and also the Grand Prix (now known as MotoGP).

Moto Morini came under Cagiva control in 1987, then in 1996 joined Texas Pacific Group, which had also bought Ducati and in April 1999, the rights to the name were purchased by Morini Franco Motori spa, a company which had been founded by Morini’s nephew in 1954. The company went into liquidation in late 2010, but by 2012 managed to restart motorcycle production. In 2018, it was acquired by Chinese scooter and small bikes manufacturer Zhongneng Vehicle Group for an undisclosed sum.