IN celebration of Shell Malaysia’s 10th title sponsorship for the recent Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP), Shell enhanced its Shell Hillstand features to provide local MotoGP enthusiasts with a unique and exhilarating experience , by inciting their five senses of sight, smell, hearing, taste and touch. This year, Shell hosted MotoGP fans from all over the world at the penultimate 2019 MotoGP race and for the first time in Malaysian MotoGP history, Shell introduced “Sunset at Hillstand”, where fans had a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet riders from any team of their choice. They were thrilled by the opportunity and flooded Shell Hillstand’s gates for the opportunity to engage with their favourite riders. Shell Malaysia chairman Datuk Iain Lo said the record turnout for the Shell Malaysia MotoGP encouraged the company to continue pushing boundaries to provide the best motorsports experience for all motorsports enthusiasts in Malaysia.

Visitors at the Shell Hillstand were welcomed by a display of Ducati bikes at the entrance. It included a variety of fun games and activities such as the MotoGP PS4 Challenge that offered fans a virtual racetrack experience. The video game players were given three minutes to complete a lap around Sepang International Circuit, to give them a taste of being in the high-intensity MotoGP race. The Shell Hillstand also featured a vantage point for the adrenaline-packed action at Turn 13 and 14 of the race at the Sepang International Circuit. It was further enhanced with live feed broadcasts of the race on two large LED screens. Additionally, fans were treated to a few carnival-like games such as “Guess the Quantity” and “Super Sepak”.

To further complement the theme, Shell provided access to various food and beverage options too. At the Welcome Centre, Shell debuted its bespoke Shell station, featuring Shell Advance and Shell V-Power booths. To highlight Shell’s valuable technical partnership with Ducati, patrons were also welcomed with mock-ups of Ducati pits with an array of the brand’s superbikes. To complete the bikes’ engine performance and protection care, a Shell Advance Ride Thru service was available at the carpark; complimentary with every purchase of Shell Advance lubricant during the race weekend. Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd and Shell Timur Sdn Bhd managing director Shairan Huzani Husain said: “The MotoGP event is a clear testimony of our successful technical partnership with Ducati, as we leverage on it for the continued development of our products in the most testing environments.