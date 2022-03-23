MotoGP in Malaysia till 2024

DORNA Sports, the commercial rights holder for the motorcycling sport of FIM MotoGP World Championship, has confirmed that Sepang International Circuit will remain on the championship calendar until at least 2024, “with all parties already in discussion to extend the agreement until 2026”.



The announcement was made today by Sepang International Circuit, via a media release. In it, Dorna Sports also announced a new partnership with Petronas that will see the energy company become the title sponsor.

Starting from 2022, the event will be officially named the “Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia”, ensuring the brand will have a key presence in the world championship.

For Petronas, the title sponsorship is a scale up from its existing partnership with Dorna Sports as the Official Fuel Supplier to the Moto2 and Moto3 grid.

This new agreement between Sepang International Circuit and Dorna Sports confirms the future of a Grand Prix in one of the sport’s biggest and most passionate markets and at one of its most-loved venues.

The circuit’s chief executive officer CEO Azhan Shafriman Hanif said: “I am pleased to inform that we have concluded my first negotiation on the contract extension with Dorna Sports as the chief executive officer of Sepang International Circuit and I would like to extend my gratitude to those who have made this possible.

“With record-breaking crowds year on year, we look forward to welcoming the fans back to Sepang after a two-year break due to the pandemic. In line with our #WelcomeHome theme, this year is about the revival of international motorsports with more unique offerings to the fans.”

Petronas’ group strategic communications senior general manager Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz said: “Petronas is extremely honoured to be the title sponsor of the Grand Prix of Malaysia, largely considered a key sporting event in Malaysia and Asia. The title sponsorship offers a unique opportunity for Petronas to connect with the sport’s massive fanbase and showcase our brand and products.

“More importantly, through this strategic partnership with Dorna Sports, we hope to help re-energise Malaysia’s sports tourism for the benefit of Malaysians and visitors as the world collectively rebounds from the pandemic.”

Dorna Sports’ CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said: “We’re very happy to confirm that the Grand Prix of Malaysia will remain on the calendar until at least 2024. Malaysia is a vital market for MotoGP and it is a pleasure to race at Sepang and witness the incredible passion of the fans who fill the grandstands.

“After proving able to return to Malaysia for pre-season testing this year, we couldn’t be more eager to come back and race. We all look forward to the Grand Prix of Malaysia and seeing our Malaysian fans for many more seasons.

“We’re also very proud to enter into this partnership with Petronas, a brand that is synonymous with excellence and success, and a fantastic ambassador for Malaysia on the world stage. There can be no better headline act as a title sponsor for the Grand Prix of Malaysia than one of the most emblematic names in motorsports. We look forward to seeing this iconic brand take top billing at the event.”