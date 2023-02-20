Motorist has possessions stolen while asleep in car

ROAD safety experts usually advice motorists to pull over and take a break when they are tried, especially on long journeys. It’s very important as drowsiness can lead to ‘microsleep’ which can occur for just a few seconds – even when driving. Just those few seconds of being ‘asleep’ with the eyes closed could be fatal as the car can go out of control and crash. So stop and rest when necessary, for your own safety as well as others on the road (or in your car).

A motorist by the name of Nor Izwan Izzat followed that advice and pulled over to the side of the Federal Highway in Selangor to park and sleep. It was around 3 am and he decided on the break as he felt too tired. According to his post in Twitter, he had parked between the PETRONAS and Shell stations near Batu Tiga.

However, perhaps being tired, he had forgotten to lock the doors and while asleep, someone came to the car and was able to open the door. Fortunately for him, he was left to sleep and not harmed. Instead, the intruder removed his bag with many of his important documents – MyKad and ATM card included – and even his house key, but did not take his mobilephone.

He was unaware of what had happened until he was awakened by a call at 7 am. It was from his bank enquiring about transactions and withdrawals from his account. It’s not explained why the bank was suspicious as money was withdrawn using what would have been a correct PIN. Nor Izwan was puzzled how the thief could figure out the PIN and make the transactions. The thief also used his debit card to make purchases, it was learnt.

Of greater concern besides losing his money was the fact that the thief also had the keys to his house. He would be able to locate the house as he had Nor Izwan’s MyKad and could therefore enter and steal things.

In his Twitter post, he also asked the public to let him know if they came across his Coach bag which had his possessions. Perhaps the thief would have removed the items and thrown it away somewhere.

He also advised those who are asleep in their cars to ensure that they lock all doors. Needless to say, they should also park their vehicle in a spot that is some distance from the road. Ideally, they should park in a petrol station compound or the R&Rs or lay-bys along the highways. Do not park in the emergency lane as stationary vehicles have caused serious accidents on many occasions.

Beware of poisonous air

The other thing to also be aware of is another danger when the engine running while the vehicle is parked. Malaysians tend to do this as they want to use the air-conditioner to stay cool. However, though rare, there have been cases of occupants in cars being poisoned to death by exhaust fumes from the idling engine. Generally, such fumes should not be able to get inside as the cabin would be sealed.